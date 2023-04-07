First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading 1.3% Higher

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.75. 23,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 107,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $179.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Get First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.