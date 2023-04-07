Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1,893.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,210 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.95.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

