Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 109,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,432. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In related news, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis C. Grassi acquired 2,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

