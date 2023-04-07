FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of FMC worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

