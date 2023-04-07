Forge Global (FRGE) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Forge Global to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $68.90 million -$111.86 million -1.10 Forge Global Competitors $7.07 billion $656.15 million 30.96

Forge Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 146 899 1198 31 2.49

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Forge Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Forge Global presently has a consensus price target of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 118.55%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.57% 5.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s peers have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forge Global peers beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

