Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 851,682 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 745,405 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 206,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00.

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.