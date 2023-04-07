Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Jonestrading

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE FBRT traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 262,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 82.63 and a quick ratio of 82.63. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
