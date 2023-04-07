Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Jonestrading

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FBRT traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 262,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 82.63 and a quick ratio of 82.63. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 226,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

