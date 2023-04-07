Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Trading 0.4% Higher

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.95 ($0.17). 1,922,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 824,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.90 ($0.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fulham Shore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Fulham Shore alerts:

Fulham Shore Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.56 million, a P/E ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.57.

About Fulham Shore

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of August 9, 2022, it operated 23 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name primarily in London and Southern England; and 67 restaurants under the Franco Manca name, across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter, as well as 2 pizzeria under franchise in Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulham Shore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulham Shore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.