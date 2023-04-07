FUNToken 24-Hour Volume Reaches $685,052.03 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $69.28 million and approximately $685,052.03 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

