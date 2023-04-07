Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (FGG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on April 20th

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

