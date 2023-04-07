FY2023 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.27. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.98 per share.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

EWBC stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 167.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 360.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

