FY2023 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Lowered by Analyst

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PACW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PACW opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

