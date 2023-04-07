FY2024 Earnings Estimate for The Macerich Company Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Macerich Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:MAC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Macerich has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.66%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

See Also

