FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Cut by Analyst

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.40. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

FMBH stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $543.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.97 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

Insider Transactions at First Mid Bancshares

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,138.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Further Reading

