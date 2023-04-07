G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $695.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.