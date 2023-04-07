G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $3,289.37 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00063124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00039623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.