Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Raymond James

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 646,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,326. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

