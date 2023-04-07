Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generac Stock Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $99.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $300.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.