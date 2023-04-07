GFS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 75,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.0% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $2,611,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $47,887,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $225.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.