Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,864,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,286,000 after purchasing an additional 271,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,672,000 after acquiring an additional 90,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,001,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 594,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $37.74.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

