Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Global Payments worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GPN traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $105.10. 1,567,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

