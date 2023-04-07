GMX 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.96 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded up 2% against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $77.57 or 0.00277852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $668.07 million and approximately $21.96 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,013,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,612,835 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.