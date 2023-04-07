Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.91. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

