Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.91. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
