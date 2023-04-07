Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

