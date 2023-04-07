Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 66,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,571,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Intuit by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 73,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $498.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

