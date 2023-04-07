Gratus Capital LLC Buys 37,620 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 777,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Virtu Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 497,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,430. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.20.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

