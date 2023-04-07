Gratus Capital LLC Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $48,057,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,050,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,702. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

