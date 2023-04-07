Gratus Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 9,644,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,540,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

