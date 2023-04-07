Gratus Capital LLC Has $9.27 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dynatrace worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,919. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.00, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

