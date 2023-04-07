Gratus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 100,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.64. 3,280,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average is $203.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

