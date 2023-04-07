Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 2,025 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,343. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $243.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average is $129.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.