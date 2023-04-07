Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 4,419 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 1.5% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 0.6 %

IQV traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $195.83. 632,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,014. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average is $206.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.