Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.15

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and traded as high as $64.87. Gravity shares last traded at $62.18, with a volume of 48,826 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Gravity Trading Up 5.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $456.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

