Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.15

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and traded as high as $64.87. Gravity shares last traded at $62.18, with a volume of 48,826 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Gravity Trading Up 5.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $456.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gravity (GRVY)
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play; Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.