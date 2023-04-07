Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys 412 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.