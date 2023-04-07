GSK (LON:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.84) target price on GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.75) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.49) target price on GSK in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.54).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,523 ($18.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,746.59 ($34.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,440.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,411.51.

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,596.33%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,486.59). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.47), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($527,726.18). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.37) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,486.59). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,117 shares of company stock worth $2,962,765. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.