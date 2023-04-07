Hallador Energy to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Hallador Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.78. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

