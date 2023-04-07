Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HAL opened at $32.71 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $723,486,000 after buying an additional 198,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.