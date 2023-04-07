Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.53

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and traded as low as $14.07. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 97,054 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
