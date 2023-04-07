Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.53

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and traded as low as $14.07. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 97,054 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.2349 dividend. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.89%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

