Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HARP shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Harpoon Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.56. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 212.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

