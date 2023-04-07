Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.44.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HARP shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Insider Transactions at Harpoon Therapeutics
In related news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.56. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 212.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
