Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $361.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.41. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

