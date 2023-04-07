HC Wainwright Cuts Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $11.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $250.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.47. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.55% and a negative net margin of 146.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50,741 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

