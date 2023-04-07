HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
GT Biopharma Price Performance
GTBP stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.86. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.29.
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
