HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mogo from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.
