HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mogo from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Mogo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo

About Mogo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Mogo by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 700,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 643,078 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Mogo by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 351,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mogo by 34.2% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.

