HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $11.40 on Monday. PepGen has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $271.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepGen

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepGen will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $28,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock worth $47,364 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepGen by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PepGen by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PepGen by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PepGen by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.