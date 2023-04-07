HC Wainwright Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $23.00

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.23.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLO opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $706.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,696,000 after purchasing an additional 207,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,941,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.