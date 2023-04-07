HC Wainwright Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $23.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.23.

ALLO opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $706.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,696,000 after purchasing an additional 207,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,941,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

