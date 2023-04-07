Head-To-Head Review: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital -0.68% 13.14% 8.62% GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 78.6%. Blue Owl Capital pays out -1,733.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

29.7% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and GCM Grosvenor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $1.37 billion 11.01 -$9.29 million ($0.03) -357.33 GCM Grosvenor $446.53 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

GCM Grosvenor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Owl Capital and GCM Grosvenor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 4 3 0 2.43 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus price target of $15.32, indicating a potential upside of 42.92%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

