Head-To-Head Review: Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Houston American Energy and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 1 1 18 1 2.90

Valuation & Earnings

Diamondback Energy has a consensus target price of $178.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.65%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

This table compares Houston American Energy and Diamondback Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $1.64 million 18.15 -$1.02 million N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $9.64 billion 2.68 $4.39 billion $24.63 5.71

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -52.84% -8.93% -8.58% Diamondback Energy 45.48% 29.29% 17.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Houston American Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

