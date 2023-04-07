Hedera Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.79 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $34.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00063031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00039428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,568,495,828 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,568,495,827.792473 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06545225 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $36,354,353.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

