Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 205.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.