Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,660 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $43,627.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,029.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

